Armed robbers kill rtd General, Uwem Udokwere, at Abuja

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, a retired Brigadier General, Uwem Udokwere, tragically lost his life during an armed robbery attack on his estate on Saturday morning.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command issued a statement confirming the incident and detailing the immediate response and investigation initiated by the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh.

According to Josephine Adeh, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the armed robbery occurred at Sunshine Homes estate, resulting in the untimely demise of Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.).

The statement from the command assured the public of a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances…