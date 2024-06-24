Stakeholders Harp on Child Online Safety, Abuse Reporting – THISDAYLIVE

Agnes Ekebuike

Industry stakeholders have stressed the need for child online safety and timely abuse reporting in Nigeria.

The stakeholders reconvened at a Fireside Chat webinar to discuss the implementation and recommendations from last year’s COSPRA 2023 Summit, which focused on digital literacy and child online safety in Nigeria.

The gathering provided an opportunity for speakers to reflect on the progress made and the challenges still facing online safety in Nigeria.

Regional Lead for Anglophone West Africa at Paradigm Initiative, Khadija El-Usman, highlighted the fragmented efforts in digital literacy across Nigeria.

She stressed that children often have to source information from multiple channels, which is inefficient and potentially harmful.

Head, Internet Governance Unit, New Media and Information Security Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ibiso Kingsley-George, addressed internet accessibility as a…