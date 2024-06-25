FEC Steps down Memo on Minimum Wage, as Tinubu Makes Further Consultation With States, LGs, Private Sector – THISDAYLIVE

.Executive bill on minimum wage to be forwarded to N’Assembly later for approval

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The contentious issue of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers may not be resolved soon as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday stepped down the memorandum on the report of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage for further consultation.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this to newsmen after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, said this was done to allow the President consult wider on the issue

He stated that the Council took the decision based on the fact that the issue of the national minimum wage is not just for the consideration of the federal government, but involving other stakeholders like the state and federal governments, as well as the organised private sector.

According to him, President needs to interact with other wage paying entities to…