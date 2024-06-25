Customs impounds 21,810ltrs of PMS, tanker, bunkers

The Nigeria Customs Service Special Team codenamed “Operation Whirlwind,” has intercepted 21,810 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the Zone ‘A’ axis along the Seme Badagry road.

This operation aims to halt the smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria.

During a press briefing at Seme Area Command on June 24, 2024, National Coordinator Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu revealed that the successful operation was based on credible intelligence.

Ejibunu stated, “Operation Whirlwind’s efforts to curtail the menace of illegal smuggling of PMS in Zone ‘A’ axis resulted in the interception of 21,810 litres of PMS. Smuggling distorts the supply chain of petroleum…