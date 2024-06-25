Police Minister, Gov Sule to Host Town Hall Meeting in Nasarawa Wednesday – THISDAYLIVE

The Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, will be presiding over a citizens town hall meeting on Community Policing Wednesday in Lafia, Nasarawa State in order to develop a robust policing policy and implementation framework.

Tagged the Renewed Hope Police Agenda Citizenship Town Hall Engagement, the meeting provides a veritable platform for the citizens and other stakeholders in the security ecosystem to brainstorm on issues and challenges confronting the nation and proffer solutions.

Expected Special Guests are President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, members of the National Assembly, traditional and religious leaders, members of the state House of Assembly, civil society organisations, student bodies, women groups, among others.

Such initiative where the citizens and stakeholders are brought together to…