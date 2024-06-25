REA Director, Sambo, Arraigned on Alleged N1.8bn Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abubakar Abdullahi Sambo, was yesterday, arraigned before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on charges bordering on fraud and corruption.

Sambo, who is the Payment Finalizer on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System platform of the REA, was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) on a three count charge bordering on alleged conferment of undue advantage on some persons as well as making payment of over N1.8 billion without authorisation.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and after taking his bail application the judge admitted him to bail in the sum of N200 million.

Meanwhile, another judge of the Federal High Court also in Abuja, Justice Emeka Nwite, has admitted three staff members of the REA to bail in the sum of N50 million each.

They were arraigned last week…