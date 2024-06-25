Seven feared dead in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Seven passengers have been reported dead following an auto crash that occurred around the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday night.

The accident occurred at 9:33 pm. as 11 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries after a Mazda bus with registration number MNY894 lost control and rammed into a parked truck with no number plate.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the Mazda developed brake failure following an excessive speed and while the driver was struggling to control it, the vehicle skidded off the track and rammed into the truck.

Spokesperson of Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The crash occurred at 2133 hrs last night with a total of 18 persons involved which comprised 15 male adults and 03 female adults,” Okpe said.

“A total of 11 people were injured (09 male adult and 02 female adult) while 07 Persons were recorded dead from the crash. 05…