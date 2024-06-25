The Ifeanyi Ubah Scenario… – THISDAYLIVE

To externalize his seething inner vision of a new Anambra State, Eastern Nigeria’s heartbeat, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has signaled his intention to contest the state’s 2025 governorship election, writes Louis Achi

Driven by a relentless passion, not unlike Beethoven, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has scaled up his alluring political symphony on the delicate keyboards of Anambra State. His proclaimed mission is simple: assume executive democratic leadership of Eastern Nigeria’s political-industrial center of gravity and launch it into its destined orbit. And from that perch, boldly redirect the stumbling trajectory of the entire region.

As it were, almost after thirty-three odd years of statehood, one curious fact stands out like a sore thumb – Anambra State, created on August 27 1991 – remains a land of promise. Indisputably, it has the potential industrial capacity to fire up the entire region and saturate West Africa.

But without that…