Court Strikes Out Charge against Cubana Chief Priest, Fined N10m – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a charge against celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) over alleged abuse of the Naira.

The judge struck out the charge following the adoption of terms of settlement between Cubana and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had arraigned Okechukwu on April 17, on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event in Lagos.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

At a last adjourned date on May 2, defence counsel, Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), had informed the court that parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following the position, defence counsel had then applied for a withdrawal of a preliminary objection filed by…