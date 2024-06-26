Innocent bricklayer freed after spending 24 years in jail shares ordeal





An innocent bricklayer who spent 24 years in jail has been set free and is now sharing his ordeal.

Lukman Adeyemi, a 50-year-old bricklayer, was just 26 years old when he accompanied a friend who had been invited by police to the police station.

His act of loyalty towards his friend led to him being detained. He ended up spending 24 years in jail and was only freed on June 14, 2024.

He spent nine years in pre-trial detention, followed by an unbearable 15 years on death row.

Narrating how he was detained, he explained that when he got to the station with his friend, during interrogations by SARS Police officers, he endured severe physical and psychological torment, leading to coerced confessions for crimes he knew nothing about.

Sharing his story with Vanguard, he said: “I am Lukman Adeyemi, a native of Iwerele, Iwajowa Local Government, Oyo State. I am a Bricklayer by profession. I was 26 years old when I had this problem.

“In August 2000, after returning home from work…