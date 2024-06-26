Estate Surveyors Laud Mbah’s Strides in Land Administration Reforms, Security, Infrastructure – THISDAYLIVE

*Gov assures on ease of doing business

A group of estate surveyors and valuers has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for the remarkable progress made in land administration reforms, security, and infrastructure in the state in the past one year, stating that no country in the world had ever developed without proper land policy and administration.

The group, Ubosi Eleh and Co, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Government House Enugu, Wednesday, to notify and invite the governor to a workshop for estate surveyors and valuers holding in Enugu city.

The group of professionals led by Emeka Eleh listed the enactment of the Enugu State Geographic Information Services law, legislation to fight land grabbers, and the effort to correct the illegalities committed in property development in the state as commendable steps towards repositioning the state for exponential socioeconomic development.

Eleh said that Mbah had repositioned Enugu as…