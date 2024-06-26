iREP Pays Tribute to Tam Fiofori – THISDAYLIVE

Vanessa Obioha

The board of iREPRESENT Documentary Film Festival (iREP) has paid tribute to the Nigerian photographer, filmmaker, and author, Tam Fiofori, who passed away on June 25, 2024.

Femi Odugbemi, the festival’s co-founder and executive director, in a signed statement on behalf of the festival’s directorate and board, described Fiofori as a visionary storyteller and a monumental figure in the Nigerian documentary ecosystem.

“His enduring influence and unwavering support for the IREP docu film festival have left an indelible mark on our community.”

Fiofori, born in 1942, made significant contributions to Nigerian and African narratives through his photography and filmmaking. The statement praised his work as powerful commentaries on society, culture, and history, emphasizing his influence on documentary filmmaking.

Odugbemi acknowledged Fiofori’s dedication to the iREP Film Festival as “nothing short of inspirational.”

“His…