Students, Gwallameji Residents Protest Incessant Armed Robbery Attacks, Rape – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Apparently disturbed by incessant armed robbery attacks in Gwallameji community, the settlement hosting the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, students and other residents of the community yesterday trooped to the main gate of the institution, blocked the federal highway to protest.

THISDAY checks revealed that the protest was against several cases of armed robbery attacks on about 35 different students lodges in Gwallameji, located outside the campus of the polytechnic in the state capital.

THISDAY learnt that the protesters used old tyres and other items to block free-flow of traffic on the busy Bauchi -Tafawa Balewa road thereby paralysing commercial and social activities for a few hours before the arrival of a team police personnel which used canisters of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Their grouse was that over time, the night intruders have continued to attack and incessantly raping ladies and robbing occupants of some of the…