Gov Kefas Names 2 Journalists, 59 Others In Fresh Appointments





Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has appointed two renowned journalists and members of the correspondent Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state as aides.

The Governor has also bowed to pressure by removing the name of former chairman of Takum local government area, Hon Shiban Tikari who is wanted by the police from the recent list of his aides which was announced on June 20, 2024.

The newly appointed journalists include Justin Tyopuusu of PUNCH Newspaper and Janet Audu of Daily Independent who both made the list of the 61 names released on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Gibon Kataps.

Earlier, the appointment of Tikari had sparked controversy over his alleged indictment in the murder of former member representing Takum 1 in the Taraba State House of Assembly, late Hosea Ibi, by a State High Court.

“We are now relieved as the name of Hon. Shiban Tikari has been removed from the list of the approved aides, the governor has proven that he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper