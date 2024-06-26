Group launches project to boost agriculture in Kwara

Group launches contributory farming machinery project to boost agriculture in Kwara

A multi-million naira farming machinery project has been launched for farmers in Kwara state to boost food security.

The project was launched at the flag-off ceremony of ‘Agbeloba’, a contributory scheme aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering farmers for a brighter future.

Speaking during the launch of the project in Ajegunle, Oke-Onigbin in the Isin local government area of the state, the chief operating officer of a non-governmental organization, the Keycom Foundation, Mr. Elijah Morakinyo, said that the project is I’m tandem with the foundation’s mission of helping others and combating…