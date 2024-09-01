Tinubu’s Ambitious Health Sector Reforms Have Attracted Over $4.8bn in Potential Investments – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday announced that the health sector reforms by President Bola Tinubu’s administration had already attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments.

According to him, the investments are part of the commitment of the Tinubu’s administration to revitalise Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Making this disclosure at the inauguration and grand opening of Sahad Hospitals in Abuja, the vice president noted that the health sector reforms under the Tinubu administration were anchored on a robust roadmap designed to tackle persistent issues that had plagued the system for decades.

He said: “This administration’s ambitious health sector reforms, which have already attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments, signal a strong commitment to revitalising our healthcare system.

“These reforms are anchored on a comprehensive roadmap designed to address longstanding challenges, and central to this are…