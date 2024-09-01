Fubara shun Wike-backed state congress — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, and the three members of the State House of Assembly failed to turn up at a state congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt on Saturday. The congress is reportedly backed by the governor’s erstwhile godfather, Nysome Wike.

The congress, which was supervised by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the state resident electoral commissioner (REC), representatives of the security agencies, and the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP, also had the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike, in attendance, but the governor and his deputy were a no-show.

Fubara’s absence gave a clear indication that the rift within the party is nowhere near its end, despite the peace mission of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, led by its chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, to resolve…