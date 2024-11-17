Firm Raises Alarm Over Lagos’ Invasion of Ex-minister’s Property, Disobedience to Court Order – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Admiralty Fleet Limited (BICS Garden) has raised the alarm over an alleged breach of a Federal High Court order by the Lagos State government.

The firm claims that officials from the state government unlawfully invaded a disputed property in the Lekki area, which belongs to former Minister of Transportation, Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd).

In a case marked FHC/L/CS/1384/21, filed by Admiralty Fleet Limited (BICS Garden) and Porbeni, Justice Daniel Osiagor had issued an injunction restraining the Attorney General of Lagos State, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the Chairman of the Lagos State Special Task Force from allocating any portion of the property located at B20 Wole Olateju Crescent, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, pending the hearing of the substantive suit before the court.

However, on Friday, in what the firm described as a flagrant disregard for the court’s ruling, Lagos…