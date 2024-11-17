Ex-employee drags Ibeto, seven others to court over unpaid salary, retirement benefits

The former Group Financial Controller of the Ibeto Group and seven affiliated companies, Eze Sunday Eze, has instituted a legal action against his former employer at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Asaba, over alleged unpaid salary and his retirement entitlements.

The companies listed as defendants in the suit marked numbered NICN/AWK/04/2023, include Ibeto, Group, Ibeto Industries Limited, Ibeto Petrochemical Industries Limited, Ibeto Hotels Limited, and Ibeto Cement Limited.

Others were Max Shipping Services Limited, Union Auto Parts Manufacturing Company Limited, and Odoh Holding Limited.

The claimant in his statement of claim gave details of what made him to resign from company and how his various attempts to get his salary and retirement benefit fail.

Eze’s is claiming that he was employed as the Group Financial Controller by the Ibeto Group, with an offer dated November 6, 2001, and that his…