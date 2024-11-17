South Africans react to Chidimma Adetshina’s first runner-up finish at Miss Universe 2024





South Africans have reacted to Chidimma Adetshina’s finish as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was at the centre of a controversy around her citizenship during her stint as one of the contestants in the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant.

The beauty queen was born and raised in South Africa, but her mother is a Mozambican national and her father is Nigerian.

She was eventually forced to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant in August after the South Africa Home Affairs alleged that her parents had committed identity fraud to make her a South African citizen around the time of her birth.

South African organisations, including Progressive Forces for South Africa, had petitioned the Miss Universe organisation for her to be excluded from the competition while SA Home Affairs announced that it had…