Alternate Sound, MC Ajele, Others to Perform at Owambe Party Christmas Edition – THISDAYLIVE

Top entertainers like Alternate Sound and MC Ajele have been announced to perform at the Christmas edition of Owambe Party scheduled to be held in Lagos.

Organised by experiential marketing agency Spotlight by Mmakamba, the event is primarily designed for young party lovers while also displaying the rich African culture, including food, fashion, and music. It is also a thriving ground for networking with top industry stakeholders.

“The 2024 Christmas Edition of the Owambe Party will be an unforgettable event for our audiences,” said the Founder, Spotlight by Mmakamba, Asandia Archibong. “We have made provision for immersive cultural experiences, electrifying performances by award-winning artists, Talented DJs, emerging talents, exclusive networking with industry luminaries, and so much more.”

“While the Owambe Party gives our guests the avenue to celebrate,” she added, “the Christmas Edition will provide an opportunity for them to enjoy the…