Group Decries Scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator

The Optimistic Outlook Empowerment Initiative for the Niger Delta has strongly decried the recent decision to dissolve the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs established by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua to address the specific needs of the region, saying it symbolises a lack of respect for Niger Delta residents, and could hinder the welfare and development of the area.

Addressing journalists in a media briefing held recently, the group’s Executive Director, Mr. Somi Uranta, warned that neglecting the Niger Delta could rekindle unrest among youths, which had historically disrupted Nigeria’s oil production and economy.

He stressed that the wealth generated from the Niger Delta’s oil resources sustains Nigeria’s economy, making it critical to support the region’s infrastructure and local communities.

“There is a unique difficulty in constructing infrastructure in the Niger Delta due to its terrain. The roads and buildings cost…