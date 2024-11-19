In Kano, Barau Welcomes NNPP, PDP Defectors to APC – THISDAYLIVE

Ismail Mudashir writes that hundreds of defecting members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Peoples Democratic Party in Kano state were recently welcomed into the All Progressives Congress by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau.

The wave of defection rocking the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has reached the political camp of the national leader of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Chieftains of the NNPP from Kwankwaso Ward in Madobi local government, where Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections, hails from, are among the defectors at the weekend.

Similarly, hundreds of party stalwarts from Gwale, the local government area where Governor Abba hails, also joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A former councillor of Kwankwaso ward in Madobi LGA of Kano State, Yahaya Sa’idu Kwankwaso and other chieftains of the party in the…