One Dead, 60 Hospitalized as Cholera Ravages Plateau Communities  – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

At least one person has died and over 60 others hospitalized following an outbreak of Cholera in some communities in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Chairman of the LGA, Mr. Ayuba Salihu Musa, who confirmed the incident through the Head of his media team, Mr. Mazadu Ali on Tuesday, said that the outbreak of the disease began in Ngyang, Kwalmiya, Banak and Bakin Kogi and later spread to Dengi, the headquarters of Kanam LGA.

Ali said more than 60 persons have been hospitalized in the General Hospital and the Primary Healthcare Centre in Dengi and other private hospitals in the area.

He said: “In response to the alarming reports of the outbreak of the disease, Kanam Local Government Council has taken decisive steps to mitigate the Cholera. Medical supplies and equipment have been rapidly distributed to key healthcare facilities, including the General Hospital and the Primary Healthcare Centre in Dengi by the…