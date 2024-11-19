Elon Musk’s SpaceX set for test flight of the most powerful launch vehicle ever built





Just weeks after SpaceX stunned the world with a precision landing of a giant rocket booster, the company is preparing for another test flight of the most powerful launch vehicle ever built.

SpaceX will again attempt the rocket movement that involves steering the booster back into the mechanical arms or “chopsticks” of a launch tower.

The nearly 400-foot-tall (121-meter machine is on track to take flight as soon as November 19 from the company’s Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas.

The two-stage megarocket which features the Starship spacecraft stacked atop the Super Heavy booster and it’ll will attempt liftoff during a 30-minute window that opens at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

SpaceX will live stream the event on the company’s X account, noting on its site that the timing of the event may change.

US President-elect Donald Trump will attend the event, and is expected…