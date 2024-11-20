Nigeria Can’t Prosper Unless Every Part Thrives – THISDAYLIVE

*Says nation must urgently transition to federation defined by order, stability, safety*Targets tech, agric, creative sectors in plan for northern youths

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said although the North could not progress in isolation, Nigeria, too, could not prosper unless every part of her thrived.

Alluding to the vision of the former Sardauna of Sokoto, the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Tinubu said the nation’s major challenge remained engineering a transition towards a federation defined by order, stability, and safety, adding that, the task was both urgent and achievable.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, the president unveiled a comprehensive youth development strategy, spanning multiple key sectors like tech, agric, and the creative sectors to drive the nation’s economic transformation.

Represented by…