Inside NHRC investigative report on counter-insurgency abuses   

The Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in Counter Insurgency in the North East (SIIP North East), headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Abdu Aboki recently submitted its 48-page report on allegations of forced abortions and massacre of women, 18 months after it was inaugurated. SUNDAY EJIKE details the details.

Since 2009, Nigeria has been confronted with terrorist insurgency in the North-Eastern region. Spearheaded by Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), the violence and carnage have sometimes spread to other states and the Federal Capital Territory leading to loss of lives and properties,…