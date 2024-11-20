PenCom Urges Police To Remain With CPS

1 total views today

By Nana Musa

Ms Omolola Oloworaran, Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to remain with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Oloworaran said this during a public hearing on a bill for an Act to establish Police Pension Board, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Oloworaran, represented by the Commissioner of Administration, Dr Farouk Aminu, also reiterated PenCom’s commitment to Police welfare.

She said that pension must be affordable, sustainable and adequate.

“PenCom has consistently proposed practical solutions, including increasing pension contribution rates, offering additional retirement benefits, and implementing periodic pension reviews under the existing CPS framework.

“These measures are designed to enhance the financial well-being of retired police personnel without compromising fiscal discipline or administrative efficiency.

“Notably, the establishment of an…