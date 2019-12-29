Nigerian Tribune bags DAME’s Lifetime Achievement recognition

It was a befitting 70th anniversary gift for the Tribune titles at this year’s edition of the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME), held in Lagos, Sunday night, as the publication was awarded the most prestigious award for the night, the Lifetime Achievement Recognition for its seven decades of robust journalism.

With this feat, Tribune becomes the first corporate organisation to be given such recognition by DAME. Twenty-five Nigerians had won the title in the past.

The publication, which turned 70, on November 16, this year, also had other laurels to show, as its Saturday Editor, Dr Lasisi Olagunju and the Group Business Editor, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju emerged winner and second…