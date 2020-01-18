Suspected Fulani bandits kill village head, kidnap 17 others in Niger » Latest News » Tribune Online

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani armed bandits in a commando- like manner invaded Rumache community in Kukoki Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, on Friday killing the Village Head, Malam Ahmad Yakubu Rumache and kidnapped the deceased’s son.

The bandits, according to the chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Suleman Chukuba in an interview with newsmen, invaded the community around 12:00 am, and kidnapped no fewer than. 17 villagers, including the son of the slain village head, Malam Rumache.

The Council Chairman who confirmed the attack to our reporter, in Minna, in a telephone interview said, the incident came days after similar attacks…