Ekiti as a victim of failed federalism » Politics » Tribune Online

Since the colonial days, Ekiti has always been land-locked, airport-locked, rail-way locked, industry-locked and power-locked, a development which has adversely affected the economic development of Ekiti State. Conversely, most of the other states in the country have well macadamised dual-carriage roads, airports and rail links.

Ekiti State with a total land mass of 6,353 square kilometers (2,453 square miles), and a population of 2,398,957 (2006 census) came into being 22 years ago. It is one of the smallest states in the country. Indeed, it is the sixth smallest state in the country with Abia (6,320 square kilometers), Ebonyi (5,670 square kilometers), Imo (5,530 square kilometers),…