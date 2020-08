The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 410 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 410 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 49,895.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“410 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-210 FCT-45 Ondo-30 Plateau-21 Edo-19 Ogun-16 Oyo-13 Nasarawa-12 Bauchi-11 Enugu-10 Kwara-7 Kaduna-6 Anambra-4 Ebonyi-3 Abia-2 Rivers-1.”