Fayemi receives ex-Gov Olumilua’s corpse

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday received the corpse of former Governor of the Old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua from his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as the two states prepare for the final burial of the former Governor.

Governor Akeredolu led top government functionaries in handing over the remains of the former Governor to Governor Fayemi at Ikere- Ekiti, a border town to the two states.

Present at the brief event were children and family members of the deceased, including Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua; Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu and other top government officials from Ekiti…