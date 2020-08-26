Niger State to establish 10 ICT-driven special schools

The Niger State Government says arrangements have been concluded for the establishment of 10 ICT, scientific-driven special schools across the state to boost its scientific and technological manpower.

Dr Isah Adamu, Chairman of Niger State Universal Education Board (NSUBEB), disclosed this during a three-day capacity building workshop for the state’s education managers, organised by the board, on Wednesday, at Kaduna.

Adamu said the initiative was part of NSUBEB’s deliberate approach to revamp the Basic Education Sub-sector in Niger State.

He said the board had for the first time, registered 500 exit pupils in primary schools to sit for the National Common Entrance Examination that will…