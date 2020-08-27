Virgin Atlantic introduces free COVID-19 insurance cover on all bookings

THE British flag carrier, Virgin Atlantic has extended its measures to protect flying club members who have been impacted by the global travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, whilst introducing improvements to make Flying Club even more rewarding.

This is just as the airline has announced that its customers can book with confidence this year with the introduction of free COVID-19 insurance cover on all new and existing bookings.

Having become the first UK airline to automatically extend loyalty status in March 2020, with all Flying Club Gold and Silver members given an extra six months’ tier status, and all voucher validity extended, the airline is now further extending validity by an…