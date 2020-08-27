Nigerian man, Kaycee Madu appointed Minister of Justice in Canada

A Nigerian man, Kaycee Madu has made history after being appointed a Minister of Justice in Alberta, Canada.

Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday August 25, elevated Madu to the justice portfolio from Municipal Affairs in a cabinet shuffle that saw Calgary-Elbow MLA Doug Schweitzer move from justice to an economic portfolio.

With the appointment, Madu is now the first Black Canadian to occupy either provincial or federal justice positions of the justice minister, attorney general or solicitor general.

Kenney said;

“This effectively takes the Economic Development, Trade and Tourism portfolio (and) renames it. Additional functions will be added to the ministry over the weeks and months that come. “This is a broadened and expanded ministry. Alberta is being hit especially hard with the double whammy of the global coronavirus recession, on top of that the collapse of energy prices which has clobbered our largest industry — oil and gas.”