Rethinking Nigeria’s education system in a pandemic

It is apparent that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a sweeping effect across different sectors of the Nigerian economy. Even worse is that the effect has been drastic, from the financial sector to entertainment and the education sector. Stakeholders in every affected sector have been forced to restructure and rethink their operations.

For the education sector, it has been months since schools across the country shut down due to the pandemic. Unlike countries with good educational structure, learning has been paused till further notice. Federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria do not have e-learning capabilities. The same is with state-run schools and the average secondary and…