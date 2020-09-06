Delta, NEWMAP sign N3.9bn contract for gully erosion control projects

A contract of N3.9 billion for the execution of the Obomkpa and Ukwunzu gully erosion control projects in Delta has been signed by the state government and the Nigerian Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

While the Obomkpa project will gulp about N1.5 billion, that of Ukwunzu is expected to cost about N2.4 billion.

According to the secretary to the state government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, the Delta State government had made a counterpart donation of above N800 million for the projects.

Speaking at the ceremony in Asaba at the weekend, Mr Ebie said that the state government was partnering the World Bank through NEWMAP to tackle erosion challenges in the state while stating that the…