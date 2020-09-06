Transform Amotekun, others to state police, Akinrinade advises FG

says security should be community-driven Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo Former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd.) has advised the Federal Government to allow regional security outfits to transform into state police. He, however, recommended that institutional and constitutional mechanisms be put in place to checkmate the arbitrary use of the state policing structures.
