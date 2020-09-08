Stanbic IBTC advocates collaboration in education Sector

As the economy gradually reopens amidst the impact of COVID-19 in the country, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has urged vital players in the education sector to create and explore possible collaboration opportunities.

Education has been one of the sectors severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning institutions have had to deliver lessons to students with varying levels of successes. However, some could not hold due to lack of infrastructure.

A few of the gaps in the education sector include requisite teachers’ training, lesson delivery, curriculum content and school infrastructure, and these provide an opportunity for collaboration in the education…