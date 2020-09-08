Scorned wife exposes her ‘cheating’ husband by putting up posters around their area, but gets dragged for involving their children (photo)

A scorned wife has publicly exposed her ‘cheating husband by putting up flyers ‘all over the city,’ but people have criticised her for involving their children in their drama.

The posters which were spotted in the US, show a family photo with a red circle around the husband, alongside his wife and their two children.

Underneath it reads: “ABANDONED his wife and kids in NY to come to RTC and screw MILFs! (and for a cr***y gov’t job!)

“Some neighbour you have! He’s still married and living with another woman.

“POLICE: Please cite him for adultery – class 4 misdemeanour according to Virginia code.”

The flyer was shared on Reddit and many users condemned the woman for dragging her kids into their spat.

“I would never do this either way, but I can’t understand why she didn’t just do a giant headshot of him. I understand she wants to emphasise the abandonment of his family component, but I feel like the words would have been enough,” one person said.

And…