



Tribune Online

Wikki Tourists FC debunk COVID-19 cases among players

Preparatory to the kick-off of the 2020/2021 football season, Bauchi State-owned Premier league club, Wikki Tourists FC has declared that all its 46 players have been certified fit for action. Management of the Club also said that all the players have been medically examined as directed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as a precondition […]

Wikki Tourists FC debunk COVID-19 cases among players

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune