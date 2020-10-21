JUST IN: NECO reschedules exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled some papers in its ongoing senior secondary school-based examination.

The papers are those meant for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Head of Information and Public Relations division of the organisation, Mr Azeez Sani, gave this hint in a statement on Wednesday evening.

He said the council took the decision because of the current security challenges and subsequent imposition of curfew and closure of schools in some states around the country.

He noted that all the affected subjects (papers) would now be taken between November 17 and 19 and that the time table to that effect would be released soonest.

He said the situation at the…