



Tribune Online

States that misuse money for primary health care ’ll face sanctions —DG, NPHCDA

Dr Faisal Shuaib is the Executive Director / CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). In this interview by SAM NWAOKO, he speaks on Nigeria’s recent clean bill on Polio, health fund management by states and other primary health care issues. Excerpt: Your agency disbursed N13.2billion to the 36 states and […]

States that misuse money for primary health care ’ll face sanctions —DG, NPHCDA

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune