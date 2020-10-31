



Tribune Online

Akeredolu approves second term inauguration committee

Ahead of his inauguration for the second term in office, Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday approved the setting up of a 25-member committee. The composition of the Committee which includes the deputy governor-elect, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as Chairman and Mr Kunle Adebayo as its Secretary. Other members of the committee include […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune