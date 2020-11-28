Afraid of covid 19 test | Ask the Doctor

I am scheduled for a COVID-19 test in two weeks when I am expected to travel out of the country. Unfortunately, I am afraid of the test. Kindly let me know more about the test in order to allay my fears.

Adamu (by SMS)

Testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a 6-inch long swab (like a long Q-tip) into the cavity between the nose and mouth (nasopharyngeal swab) for 15 seconds and rotating it several times. The swabbing is then repeated on the other side of the nose to make sure enough material is collected. The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a lab for testing. The test which takes a few minutes to be carried out is usually done by well-trained staff and is very safe….