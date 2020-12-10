Police brutality: Panel receives 29 petitions in Kaduna

Man narrates how SARS', taxi driver, Kaduna panel on Police brutality

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate police brutality and other related extra-judicial killings in Kaduna State said it received 29 petitions as of December 10, 2020. Speaking in an interview in Kaduna on Thursday, the chairman of the panel, Justice David. S. Wyom (rtd) disclosed that a total number of 29 petitions […]

