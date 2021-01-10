Bird flu spreads across India, culls underway in several states





An outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) is rapidly spreading across India, with seven states confirming cases and others awaiting test results. This is as they put containment measures in place, officials said Sunday. The latest state to confirm cases is in Uttar Pradesh, where the zoo in Kanpur city had been shut down after […]

