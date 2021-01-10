



‘Christians’ commitment to charity, soul-winning should be paramount’

CHRISTIANS have been advised to be committed to charity and soul-winning in all areas, especially through financial or material support, as it is a core responsibility of heavenly-minded believers. Pastor (Mrs) Kikelomo Ali of the He Careth Heritage Home, Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State gave the charge at the dedication of the Esther’s Children of Destiny’s […]

