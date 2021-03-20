



Nigeria records 130 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,539

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,539. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 19th of March 2021, 130 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 161539 cases have […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune